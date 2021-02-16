US Marshals offer reward for information on ‘dangerous’ homicide suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the U.S. Marshals said a man wanted for a deadly shooting in January, is their Fugitive of the Week.
According to Cleveland police, Pernell Gibson murdered Francina Davis on Jan. 15 in a parking lot near the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue.
U.S. Marshals said Gibson, 47, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Reward money is available for information which leads to Gibson’s capture.
His last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 117th Street in Cleveland.
If you can help, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.