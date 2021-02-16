Wadsworth police K9 Cruiser hit while at scene of accident

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wadsworth police K9 is uninjured after snow-covered roads resulted in a car hitting the K9 cruiser on I-76 Monday night.
The K9 officer was the first car to arrive at the scene of a single vehicle crash on I-76 near Route 57 just after 9 p.m.
The police cruiser was parked in the left lane, helping a vehicle that had rolled over onto its side.
A minivan attempted to pass the cruiser in the right lane, but ended up hitting another car that subsequently hit the cruiser.
Police K9 Zoro was inside the cruiser when it was hit.
Wadsworth police said Zoro and the officer were both uninjured and nobody was hurt from any of the crashes.
The crashes closed I-76 in Medina County for about two hours Monday night.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.