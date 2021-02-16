Was the snowstorm actually good for Cleveland restaurants?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sick of grocery shopping for snowstorms?
Pre-cooked food delivered straight to your door makes sense.
Delivery companies are busy.
David Umina, Co-Founder of “Deliver me food,” is picking up many orders on this snow day and delivering them himself.
“My favorite part right now is just helping out the local restaurants. Deliver me food focuses on the local chains,” Umina said.
Co-owner of Ohio City Burrito, Jeff Pizzuli, says bring on the storm.
“We always notice a big pick up when we’ve got this bad weather for call-in orders, online orders, and delivery orders,” he said.
He’s appreciative of the people that continue to help his business get by
even during nasty weather.
“We just want to thank them; without them, our doors still wouldn’t be open, and our customers are awesome; they keep us in business, and we just can’t thank them enough,” Pizzuli added.
Coming Back to Umina, he’s thankful for the plow companies for making his life easier while delivering food.
“Right now, delivering to businesses, they did a great job clearing the roads overnight,” Umina added.
