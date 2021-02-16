Wayne County child porn suspect arrested after 15 hour standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 69-year-old Smithville man wanted on federal child porn charges, was arrested early Tuesday after a more than 15 hour standoff with law enforcement officials.
FBI agents said Dennis Horn received and distributed child porn involving real minors.
The investigation began on Jan. 11 when agents said they discovered Horn’s IP address was being used to put child porn online for sharing.
Agents executed a search warrant at his home and seized child porn images.
On Monday, law enforcement officers spotted Horn in Smithville, but were unable to take him into custody.
Later that day, Horn returned to his home, but refused to come outside, said FBI agents.
Smithville Township police, Wooster police, Wayne County Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers all assisted the FBI during the standoff.
After more than 15 hours, Horn was taken into custody around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.
Horn has a hearing in federal court on Feb. 22.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.