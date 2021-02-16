Increase of 59 COVID-19 deaths and 2,026 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 16,453 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 943,291 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Will Gov. DeWine provide more details about who in Ohio will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next? https://bit.ly/2Zo1l8U

The 24-hour increase of 2,026 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 59 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.