Increase of 59 COVID-19 deaths and 2,026 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours
Covid-19 vaccines in Ohio surpass total cases. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | February 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 3:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 16,453 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 943,291 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Will Gov. DeWine provide more details about who in Ohio will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next?

The 24-hour increase of 2,026 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 59 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.

“The Bureau of Infectious Disease and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. This process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward.”

An additional 129,826 total cases and 2,453 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 48,739 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 6,949 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

