Increase of 59 COVID-19 deaths and 2,026 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 16,453 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 943,291 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 2,026 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 59 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 129,826 total cases and 2,453 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,739 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 6,949 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.