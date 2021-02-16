Woman arrested after refusing to wear mask in Brook Park store pleads no contest to crimes (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman who was arrested and charged with several crimes after she refused to wear a mask inside a Northeast Ohio grocery store pleaded no contest during a recent court hearing.
Records show that a Berea Municipal Court judge accepted Karen Turner’s no contest plea for charges of criminal trespassing and failure to disclose information.
The 55-year-old was arrested on Jan. 18 at the Marc’s on Smith Road for refusing to leave after being asked by employees because she was in violation of the store’s mask policy, according to Brook Park police.
Body camera video shows Turner refusing to leave or provide identification to Brook Park officers. She then continued to resist police as they escorted her to a cruiser.
Turner was not charged with refusing to wear a mask, despite a statewide mask order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requiring individuals to wear facial coverings at all times in public when social distancing is not possible.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.
