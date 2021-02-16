2 women shot to death in Lorain, no arrests

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women were fatally shot inside a Lorain home Saturday evening.
Lorain police said officers responded to the 1300 block of F Street for people shot around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
When officers arrived, they found both women dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
The victims have been identified as Abril Mills, 28, and Jerhonda Edwards, 29.
Police said Mills lived at the home.
Police have not released a motive and are asking anyone with information to call Det. Kurt Graupmann or Det. Sgt. Tabitha Angello at the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.
Tipsters will remain anonymous.
