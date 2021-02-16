17-year-old found murdered behind Akron apartment building

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening, said Akron police.
The teenager’s body was discovered around 6:10 p.m. behind an apartment building in the 600 block of Clifford Avenue.
Akron police said multiple residents called 911 after hearing arguing and then gunshots.
The first arriving officers found the body of Dontez Burns and pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said Burns had been shot multiple times and died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said there are no arrests at this stage in the investigation. .
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
