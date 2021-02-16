71-year-old man killed when truck strikes snow plow in Medina County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old Cleveland man was killed Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck an ODOT snow plow.
Joseph W. Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-71 near SR 83 in Harrisville Township about 10:15 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.
The plow was in the left lane performing winter roadway maintenance when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, according to the release.
The driver of the snow plow was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. OSHP reminds drivers to be extra cautious when driving on snowy and icy roads.
