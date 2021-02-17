Akron woman sentenced to life after fatally shooting man in head

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge has sentenced an Akron woman to life in prison after a 2018 shooting left one man dead and another wounded.
Hedy Moss was found guilty of murder and felonious assault in February of last year, according to a media release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
She will be eligible for parole in 21 years, the release said.
Moss, 51, of Akron, and two men — Ernest Sherman and James McMullen — began arguing over a stolen gun in a Gold Street residence in January 2018. Moss then opened fire on both Sherman and McMullen.
Sherman was struck in the head and died. McMullen was shot but survived, after he escaped by jumping out of a second floor window.
This was the second trial for Moss. On Nov. 20, 2018, a Summit County jury found her guilty of felonious assault for shooting McMullen. She was also convicted of tampering with evidence, and having a gun under disability.
Following that trial, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Jay Wells sentenced her to eight years in prison on those charges. She will serve that sentence concurrently with her life sentence, according to the release.
At the time, jurors were hung on the murder charges Moss faced in connection with the death of Sherman. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office re-tried Moss on the murder charges.
