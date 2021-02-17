Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff: Andre Drummond saga “not an easy situation”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs center Andre Drummond remains in limbo and coach J.B. Bickerstaff admitted Wednesday it could start to impact team morale.
“Yes,” Bickerstaff said on a zoom call, when asked if he had concern about his players being impacted by Drummond’s absence. “I wouldn’t expect them to be ok with it because they like him.”
Cleveland benched Drummond the last 2 games while seeking a trade for the veteran. He’s not expected to play again for the Cavs before the NBA trade deadline.
Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in this, the final season of his contract.
The Cavs just finished an 0-5 West Coast trip and have lost 8 straight overall by 176 combined points.
