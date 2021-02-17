City of Cleveland terminates Administrative Bureau Manager for the Department of Public Utilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced on Tuesday Debra Mitchell was terminated from her position as the Administrative Bureau Manager for the Department of Public Utilities on Feb. 12.
“The classification of Administrative Bureau Manager is part of the unclassified service,” the City of Cleveland said.
Cleveland Water listed Mitchell’s duties as the Customer Account Services Administrative Bureau Manager included overseeing customer service operations within the Divisions of Cleveland Public Power, Cleveland Water, Cleveland Water Pollution Control, Utilities Fiscal Control, the City-wide Office of Radio Communications, and Cleveland’s public access channel, TV20.
This also included oversight of the Call Center, Credit & Collections, Permits & Sales, and Billing Services, according to Cleveland Water.
The City of Cleveland did not state the reason for Mitchell’s termination.
However, Mitchell has received prior disciplinary action from the city.
Cleveland.com article published Nov. 20, 2018, stated Mitchell was demoted and suspended from her position as the Cleveland Public Utilities Department Assistant Director after violating several city policies by hiring her son for a position she indirectly oversaw.
Mitchell was then made to be an administration bureau manager, according to the article.
