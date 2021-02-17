Cleveland Department of Health received 3,931 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints since mid-March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health’s latest report shows it has received 3,924 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints from Mar. 20, 2020 - Feb. 16, 2021.
This is seven more than what was received by Feb. 3.
One complaint was of a mass-gathering violation and four were mask non-compliance allegations.
Of the 3,931 complaints, the CDPH said 1,198 were mass gathering non-compliance allegations, 1,843 were mask non-compliance allegations, and 768 were social distancing non-compliance allegations in the City of Cleveland.
According to the CDPH, 503 complaints were of restaurants, 473 from private residences, 407 from bars, 398 from retail establishments, and 237 from grocery stores.
The top five establishments with the most number of complaints were TownHall with 62, Jack Casino with 43, Greater Cleveland RTA with 36, Steelyard Commons Walmart with 31, and Tavern of Little Italy with 29, according to the CDPH.
Those top five establishments did not have any COVID-19 non-compliance complaints reported between Dec. 8 - Feb. 16.
