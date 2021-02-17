Cleveland Police seek 3 suspects wanted for breaking into cars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three suspects who are wanted for breaking into cars.
Authorities said three suspects were seen checking car doors on Feb. 10 on Oak Park Avenue.
Surveillance camera footage showed the suspects entering five cars, police said in a Facebook post.
The suspects traveled in a silver 4-door vehicle, police said.
Contact Cleveland Division of Police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 with information about this crime.
