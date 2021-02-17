Coronavirus causes changes to Ash Wednesday traditions

By Avery Williams | February 17, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 7:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ash Wednesday falls 46 days before Easter and marks the start of Lent.

Cleveland’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist will celebrate Mass in-person at 7:15 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mass will be livestreamed at noon. Watch here.

The holy day is the latest to join a list of long-standing traditions that must adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashes will be distributed during Mass with coronavirus precautions in place.

The priest will wear a mask. Ashes will be sprinkled rather than placed in the shape of a cross.

