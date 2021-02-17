Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

Some shipments of the vaccine made by Pfizer were delayed in the South because of the storm, but the company was unaware of any weather-related vaccine spoilage, said company spokesman Eamonn Nolan. Pfizer’s vaccines, which must be kept frozen at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 34.4 degrees Centigrade), are shipped with dry ice in temperature-controlled containers that last up to 10 days unopened.