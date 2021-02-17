Digging out of snow in Cleveland gets a political shove

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After every major snowfall in Cleveland, you know the sounds you will hear, that familiar noise of a shovel scraping the pavement and somehow pushing the white stuff away.
In ward six, a very well-known face led the charge to clear some driveways where senior citizens live.
City Councilman Blaine Griffin braved the elements and took charge, clearing the path while
pushing a shovel with almost the same intensity, he demonstrates in City Council Chambers.
“This is something I try to do time permitting for members of my ward, especially seniors that do this for themselves,” said Griffin.
Just watching the 6 foot, 4 Griffin put in this kind of work on a day that he also attended to some business at City Hall was impressive.
Ward 6 covers some serious ground.
From University Circle to Little Italy to Fairfax to Larchmere.
“I do whatever I can do for my ward and those less fortunate. We need to be better neighbors to one another, and that sometimes means getting out and helping”, proclaimed a joyful Griffin.
