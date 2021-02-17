Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police quickly arrested a hit and run driver on the city’s West side.
According to Cleveland police officers, a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of W. 65th Street and Clark Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim, who was located at W. 60th Street and Storer Avenue, was not seriously injured and did not want to be transported to a local hospital.
The driver was also found in the area and issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.