Gov. DeWine announces formation of innovation district that will help drive job creation in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by several elected officials and organization leaders to discuss a new innovation district that could drive job creation across the state.
The Columbus Innovation District collaboration between the Ohio State University, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and JobsOhio will potentially bring more jobs to the state, according to the governor.
Approximately $1 billion will be invested in developing new gene and cell therapy advancements, making it a leader in STEM research.
Wednesday’s announcement comes weeks after Gov. DeWine revealed plans to form a similar partnership in Cleveland with the area’s top health care systems.
Individuals who joined Gov. DeWine included:
- Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
- JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef
- Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital CEO Tim Robinson
- State Sen. Hearcel Craig
- State Sen. Stephanie Kunze
- State Rep. Kristin Boggs
- State Rep. Laura Lanese
- Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce
- Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther
