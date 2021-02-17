Gov. DeWine doubles down on March 1st deadline for return to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine reiterated his message of getting students back in the classroom in less than two weeks. But local school districts say they’re doing everything they can to meet his March 1st deadline.
During his Tuesday press briefing, DeWine mentioned Akron Public Schools and Cleveland Metropolitan School District, encouraging them to meet that date.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon told 19 News during an interview Saturday morning that the district is working hard, but the Governor’s deadline is a strong one.
“It’s not that we’re not trying to get open; we will be opening as quickly as possible,” Eric Gordon said.
Just last week, Akron Public Schools told 19 News their students have been on a hybrid model since February 1st, a month before the deadline.
DeWine addressed those plans Tuesday, saying that schools don’t have to be full in-person by March but that a hybrid model is acceptable.
“Great, if you can be fully, five days a week, but if you can only do part of the week and have to split the classes,” DeWine explained.
DeWine says the plan to get students back into schools has been working so far. At the start of January, 47% of students were fully remote. As of Tuesday, less than 15% of students are learning remotely.
When asked what he would or could do if districts don’t meet the deadline, DeWine admitted there’s not much that can be done.
“We can’t take the vaccine back; we don’t want to take the vaccine back. we’re going to live up to our bargain and give the second shot; we’re not pulling back to the second shot,” DeWine said.
CMSD says parents and staff will learn of the district’s reopening plans on February 19th. Parents should receive their child’s bus and school assignment starting February 22nd.
