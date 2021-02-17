Harvest for Hunger kicks off virtually, but the reality is the drive is much-needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Harvest for Hunger food drive streamed its kickoff event.
“As you can see, our event looks a little different this year,” said Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha.
It was a virtual event with a concrete goal.
“We are looking to collect enough food and money across Northeast Ohio to provide 25 million meals,” said Warzocha.
The last 12 months have been difficult for the 21 counties served by the campaign.
“During the pandemic, food insecurity has worsened,” said campaign co-chair Sean Richardson of Huntington Bank. “Dramatically.”
“We served 100,000 more people last year than we did the previous year and provided 90 million more pounds of food,” said Warzocha.
The organizers of Harvest for Hunger recognize the challenges of raising money and collecting food during the pandemic.
“Many of these types of activities have the challenge of not being able to gather together,” said William Lacey, the other Harvest for Hunger co-chair.
There are online food drives and the tangible option of donating at the grocery store through April 3.
And a signature event changes as well.
“Our Market at the Food Bank event is now Market at Home,” said Warzocha. “We’re again going to again highlight local chefs. They’re going to make various meals, a progressive dinner around our warehouse. Folks can watch from home.”
The goal of 25 million meals is several million more than 2020.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.