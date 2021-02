Increase of 60 COVID-19 deaths and 1,816 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 16,513 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 945,107 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1.816 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 60 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.