Increase of 60 COVID-19 deaths and 1,816 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 16,513 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 945,107 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
The 24-hour increase of 1.816 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 60 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 130,575 total cases and 2,467 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,888 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 6,974 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
