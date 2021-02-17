100 jobs impacted: TimkenSteel to ‘indefinitely idle’ some operations at Harrison plant in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton’s TimkenSteel announced changes in a Feb. 10 report that will impact job operations and staff at their Harrison plant.
Melting and casting that previously occurred at the Harrison plant will transition to the Faircrest plant, which is also located in Canton.
This decision impacts 100 or so hourly-employees with the United Steelworkers Union, according to a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Although the number is unknown at this time, some jobs will be eliminated, according to the report. The total number of jobs lost is dependent on terms and conditions from a 2017 Labor Agreement.
Rolling and finishing activities will still occur at the Harrison plant, the report said.
