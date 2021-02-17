Lordstown Motors already facing 100,000 fleet preorders for all-electric pickup truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Lordstown Motors and several Ohio state lawmakers discussed “direct sales” of the company’s electric pickup truck fleet.
A press conference with Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns, Ohio State Rep. Mike Loychik, and State Sen. Michael Rulli was held Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.
Officials from Lordstown Motors said they have already received 100,000 fleet preorders. It’s expected to take years to fulfill the preorder demands.
The truck is not yet being made available to regular consumers.
Legislation is being introduced allowing the direct sales of the Lordstown Motors electric pickup truck Endurance rather than offering the vehicles through dealerships.
The announcement of the legislation comes on the first day that the robotic welding machines started production work at the Lordstown plant.
Lordstown Motors purchased the now-shuttered GM facility and intends on hiring 1,500 workers for production of the all-electric pickup truck, which is expected to begin in September 2021.
The Endurance has a range of 250 miles, the equivalent of 600hp and can tow up to 7,500lbs.
After a federal rebate, the Lordstown Motors Endurance is expected to be priced at $45,000.
