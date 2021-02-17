Crash on Cleveland’s E. 55th Street sends 3 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving multiple vehicles including a Cleveland EMS ambulance closed a stretch of East 55th Street Wednesday.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Carnegie Avenue and was reported around noon.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee headed northbound on East 55th Street failed to stop at a red light at Carnegie Avenue, according to a Cleveland police media release.
The Jeep, driven by a 19-year-old man, collided with a Nissan Rogue heading west on Carnegie through the green light, police said.
After hitting the Rogue, the Jeep struck a Cleveland EMS ambulance that was stopped at the red light.
The 19-year-old was taken to University Hospitals with facial injuries, according to the release. The passengers in the Jeep included two men ages 19 and 20. They were both transported to the hospital with a broke finger and leg pain, respectively.
The driver of the Rogue was also taken to the hospital with injuries to her collar bone, according to police. The two EMS workers in the ambulance were not injured.
