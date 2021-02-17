Cleveland man who was supposed to be on job interview robs bank, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The Key Bank at Great Northern Shopping Center was robbed last week by a man who said he had a weapon.
The incident occurred on Feb. 11 at about 4 p.m. at the Key Bank at 26380 Great Northern Shopping Center, according to a media release from North Olmsted police.
Police did not say how much money was taken.
No injuries were reported, the release said.
The man police believe was responsible is now in the Cuyahoga County jail after turning himself in on Sunday.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Bruce Morway, 57, of Cleveland, for robbing the Key Bank shortly after the robbery, according to the release.
Two days later, police said Morway entered a Dollar General store in Youngstown and asked that they call the police.
Morway turned himself over to Youngstown police and was later transported back to North Olmsted.
He was identified, according to police, after his parole officer saw his picture on the news.
Morway was supposed to be in North Olmsted for a job interview, according to the release.
A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge set Morway’s bond at $100,000.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.