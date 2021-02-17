7 new deaths; teen among 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland Feb. 15-16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the city on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 251 citywide.
There were 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city on Monday and Tuesday, which brings the total cumulative to 24,631 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 13-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Feb. 16, there are 813,465 confirmed cases and 14,000 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 27.7 million cases and 487,109 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
