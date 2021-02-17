Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid start to your Wednesday; snow returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is sitting over our area today, and that will keep us dry.
Finally!
A break in the snow!
If you’ll be clearing your driveway this morning, bundle up!
Everyone is waking up either in the single digits or even below zero degrees.
That makes this the coldest morning since January of 2019.
Temperatures will gradually warm into the 20s this afternoon.
After this morning’s bitter cold, our attention shifts to the widespread snow that will be moving in tomorrow, Thursday.
The 19 First Alert Weather Team has dubbed Thursday a 19 First Alert Weather Day for snow that will impact your day.
We’ll wake up to just light snow showers on Thursday, but the snow showers will become more numerous through the day.
The peak window for snow will be from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
A widespread one to three inches of new snowfall will occur during that time, and this will impact the evening commute.
The lake effect machine will take over Friday and Saturday, bringing additional bands of snow to the area.
