Pandemic pauses pothole repair in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Potholes will plague Cleveland streets for another year.
Mayor Frank Jackson said in a Tuesday budget hearing that pandemic losses slashed half the budget planned for road repairs in 2021.
Cleveland intends to spend $12 million on road repair this year, prioritizing the worst roads first.
A major street repaving project was planned for 2021.
Spending on road repairs steadily increased in Cleveland over the last five years with the goal of major updates.
“If we had not gone into this pandemic recession, we would probably be moving towards a $20 million a year,” Mayor Jackson said in the meeting.
Both Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation attribute slow downs in road repair to the pandemic.
Wonder how your street shapes up? Here’s a map that grades streets based on their damage.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.