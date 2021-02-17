Pepper Pike Police search for male caught creeping around homes, cars, and sheds in the overnight hours

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Pepper Pike Police are asking for the community to help identify the male seen walking around houses in the overnight hours.
Police said there have been multiple reports of him doing this over the past month.
The male has also been seen checking cars and sheds, according to police.
Police said he is believed to have broken into a trailer and stolen a large amount of tools.
According to police, he was wearing black athletic shoes, black tapered running pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and a yellow dish glove in every incident.
In another incident, he was seen carrying a white bedsheet to use either for camouflage or for carrying stolen items.
Pepper Pike Police shared the following security photos of the suspect:
Immediately call police if you see anyone walking through your yard or notice footprints around your home.
“And as a reminder, please make sure to lock up your houses, cars, and sheds. And please remember to set your alarms if you have them,” Pepper Pike Police said.
