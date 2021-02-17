Police pursuit in East Cleveland ends with crash into 2 people; 1 man seriously injured (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high speed police chase ended with at least one man injured this weekend.
Officers said they were pursuing a car when the suspect crashed and hit two other drivers at East 125th Street and Superior Avenue.
The police report does not say why they were pursuing the car Saturday around 9:30 p.m.
One man was seriously injured and remains in the hospital.
You can hear him scream for help to get out of his car, in the body camera footage obtained by 19 News investigators from East Cleveland Police.
19 News is talking to his mother tonight.
After the crash, the suspect took off on foot, but police caught up with him and arrested 26-year-old Demetric Croskey.
Croskey is charged with fleeing and and weapons charges.
