Residents safe following house fire in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire broke out in Lyndhurst early Wednesday morning.
Lyndhurst Fire Department told 19 News that the blaze occurred at a home on Delevan Drive.
The residents escaped without injury, the fire department said.
Crews responded around 5 a.m.
Freezing temperatures impacted extinguishing efforts. The fire department said mutual aid was called for help.
Highland Heights, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Village, and Pepper Pike fire departments assisted Lyndhurst Fire Department.
