Semi catches fire on I-480 in Streetsboro

Semi catches fire on Interstate 480 (Source: Cindy Masowick via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | February 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 11:43 AM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Fire Department battled a blaze on the interstate Wednesday morning when a semi-truck caught fire.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m.

The semi was on fire in the eastbound lanes of I-480 just before the Frost Road exit, Streetsboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Crews estimate the roadway will be clear of the semi and debris by 11 a.m.

No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

