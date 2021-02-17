Semi catches fire on I-480 in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Fire Department battled a blaze on the interstate Wednesday morning when a semi-truck caught fire.
The fire broke out around 10 a.m.
The semi was on fire in the eastbound lanes of I-480 just before the Frost Road exit, Streetsboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Crews estimate the roadway will be clear of the semi and debris by 11 a.m.
No word on injuries or the cause of the fire.
