Why is Cleveland’s Terminal Tower red tonight?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover is expected to land on the Red Planet.
In honor of this historic event, Cleveland’s Terminal Tower will light up “Mars Red” Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
This is all apart of a virtual event put on by NASA Glenn and the Great Lakes Science Center.
The virtual event starts at 11 am Thursday on the Science Center website counting down to the Rover’s arrival on Mars.
The celebration will include interviews with local scientists from NASA Glenn who helped work on the Perseverance Mission.
For more details on the event, check out today’s Science School segment:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.