Winter weather watch: Subzero temperatures for most, road conditions vary

Get prepared to face the day with Jeff and Jamie.

Winter weather watch: Subzero temperatures for most, road conditions vary
Forecast for December 28, 2020
By Avery Williams | February 17, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 8:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A frigid Wednesday morning brings the coldest temperatures we’ve felt since January of 2019.

Most will awake to subzero temperatures.

Allot extra time for ALL travel today.

Morning commuters face varying road conditions and subzero temps. Allow extra time for travel. Get a weather and traffic update with Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan.

Morning commuters face varying road conditions and subzero temps. Allow extra time for travel. Get a weather and traffic update with Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Road conditions vary.

Freeways are wet, but most snow is cleared. Jamie warns of snow pack on city streets and side roads.

Beware of freezing fog and slick patches.

The wind is relatively light so not much of a wind chill or expected snow drift.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Our current forecast is 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day and other inch in the night. We issued an alert for travel impacts.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.