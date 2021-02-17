Winter weather watch: Subzero temperatures for most, road conditions vary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A frigid Wednesday morning brings the coldest temperatures we’ve felt since January of 2019.
Most will awake to subzero temperatures.
Allot extra time for ALL travel today.
Road conditions vary.
Freeways are wet, but most snow is cleared. Jamie warns of snow pack on city streets and side roads.
Beware of freezing fog and slick patches.
The wind is relatively light so not much of a wind chill or expected snow drift.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Our current forecast is 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day and other inch in the night. We issued an alert for travel impacts.
