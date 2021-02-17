Wrong-way driver responsible for deadly crash in Cleveland sentenced to over 3 years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wrong-way driver who pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly crash in Cleveland was sentenced to 42 months in prison.
Kevin Rosen faced a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge for sentencing on Wednesday afternoon.
Court records show that Rosen pleaded guilty in December 2020 to OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, and vehicular manslaughter.
Crash investigators say the 29-year-old Solon man was intoxicated at the time of the fatal November 2019 crash on the Jennings Freeway.
The head-on collision resulted in the death of 43-year-old Jason Shimko, of Lakewood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A camera from the Ohio Department of Transportation captured Rosen driving in the opposite direction down the highway.
During court hearing, Rosen apologized to Shimko’s relatives, who also spoke on Wednesday.
“I will never be able to forgive myself for this,” Rosen said to the victim’s family members.
Rosen’s license will also be suspended for 12 years as part of the punishment.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.