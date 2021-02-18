Akron Police: Woman found shot, killed in car on Boulevard Street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old woman died Wednesday after being shot, Akron Police told 19 News.
Police said officers found the victim inside a car. She was pronounced dead on scene.
This incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday near the 800 block of Boulevard Street.
The victim’s identity is not yet released.
No arrests have been made. Police are currently searching for a suspect or suspects.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this homicide.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
