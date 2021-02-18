2 young children thrown out of stolen car on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were thrown onto the street, after a man stole their mom’s car.
Cleveland police said the children were left inside a running vehicle in the 3200 block of W. 31 Street Wednesday.
Their mom told officers she had the key fob with her and didn’t think the car could be driven without it.
According to witnesses, after taking the vehicle, the car thief suspect stopped at Woodbridge Avenue and W. 32 Street and pushed the children out of the car.
Another driver saw what happened, put the kids in his car and called police.
The kids were not injured and have been reunited with their mom.
Police said the car thief remains on the loose and the vehicle, a 2007 dark blue Honda Accord has not been recovered.
The Honda has an Ohio temporary tag, L883622, a Ganley plate holder and a USMC sticker on it.
Police do not believe the vehicle can be restarted once it is turned off, since the mom has the key fob.
The car thief is only described as a white or Hispanic man, tall and skinny.
