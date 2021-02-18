Cedar Point unveils upcoming events to commemorate postponed 150th anniversary season

“Cedar Point will continue to provide safe family fun in 2021, just as it has since its beginning. The entire team is eager to celebrate the park’s postponed 150th anniversary with new entertainment, new dining options, commemorative merchandise, a great new family ride and more,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Safety is always our top priority. In the current environment, our team will continue to carry out our mission of not only safety, but the very reason we’ve been here for more than 150 years, to make people happy.”