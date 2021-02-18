Cedar Point unveils upcoming events to commemorate postponed 150th anniversary season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After postponing celebrations for the resort’s 150th anniversary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedar Point intends on moving forward with commemorations in 2021.
Cedar Point’s 150th Anniversary Celebration
Cedar Point’s anniversary celebration to commemorate the 150th season, which was actually in 2020, will include a parade and nighttime party, dancing performers, and more during the daily events that will take place beginning June 26 through Aug. 15.
Special 150th anniversary commemorative merchandise will also be available.
Snake River Expedition
Another big attraction that was supposed to debut in 2020, but was delayed during the health crisis, is the Snake River Expedition.
The family-friendly boat ride is scheduled to open on May 29.
Frontier Festival
Resort officials said Friday, May 14 is the scheduled opening day, which will also mark the start of Frontier Festival. The event, which will be organized in partnership with Prayers From Maria, will include live music, interactive games, and a unique cherry-inspired food and drink menu.
Frontier Festival will run May 14 through May 16, again from May 21 to May 23, and then daily beginning May 28 through June 13.
Ticket of a Lifetime
Cedar Point is also bringing back the chance to win a “Ticket of a Lifetime.” Guests can scan their park passes during the 150th anniversary celebration for the chance to the exclusive ticket awarding them and three friends or family members free admission for the rest of their lives.
Cedar Point Nights
A beachside party will take place Aug. 6 through Sept. 6 and will include beach games, fire pits, live entertainment, and nighttime glow experiences as part of the Cedar Point Nights festival.
Cedar Point Shores Waterpark
The resort’s water attraction did not open in 2020 due to health and safety concerns, the Cedar Point Shores is scheduled to open on May 29 with more information expected to be released at a later date.
Masks and social distancing practices were required for all quests in 2020. Additional COVID-19 safety information will be released by Cedar Point before the resort’s opening date.
“Cedar Point will continue to provide safe family fun in 2021, just as it has since its beginning. The entire team is eager to celebrate the park’s postponed 150th anniversary with new entertainment, new dining options, commemorative merchandise, a great new family ride and more,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Safety is always our top priority. In the current environment, our team will continue to carry out our mission of not only safety, but the very reason we’ve been here for more than 150 years, to make people happy.”
