Cleveland Police seek suspects wanted for stealing a car from gas station parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a February car theft.
Police said a man left his white Chevy Impala running when he went inside a gas station, located at 7210 Memphis Avenue.
Two teenage boys entered the parking lot in a light blue GMC Terrain, according to a Facebook post made by police.
The Terrain circled the lot before the driver exited the car, police said.
The suspect then entered the Impala and drove off, the post said.
Police investigation revealed that the light blue GMC Terrain was stolen out of Garfield Heights in late January.
The Impala was recovered four days after the theft.
Contact Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5217 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 with information about this crime.
