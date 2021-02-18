East Cleveland City Councilwoman responds to 19 News pothole ‘Troubleshooter’ report

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in East Cleveland tell 19 News they are at their wits end over the massive potholes in their community saying city leaders won’t do anything about it.
Since our Troubleshooter aired dozens have reached out voicing the same frustrations.
19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor, tracked down President of the East Cleveland City Council Korean Stevenson, who said the history of potholes goes back before she was even elected in January 2020.
“This is not a sudden occurrence. This has been going on for 15 years. This mayor has been in office five years this year. That is ample enough time to get rid of 45 streets with problems on them,” she said.
She admits many streets should’ve been repaired years ago, including her own, but in her estimation, politics between council members and Mayor Brandon King’s office have slowed down the process.
She sent 19 News the list of the 45 streets to be fixed, including Third Avenue. There’s an estimated $1.1M budgeted for the repairs. She’s hopeful work will start in March, weather permitting.
“In the meantime, what do you recommend the residents on Third Avenue do?” asked Nyorkor.
“What they need to do is contact the mayor’s office. The mayor is responsible for day-to-day operations,” said Stevenson.
19 News reached out to Mayor Brandon King’s office but did not receive a response at the time of this broadcast.
In the meantime, residents are still navigating the potholes and some say the political establishment in East Cleveland.
