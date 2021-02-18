Family ‘overwhelmed with pain’ after grand jury declines to charge off-duty police officer in Desmond Franklin’s shooting death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the news Desmond Franklin’s family wasn’t hoping to hear.
A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury declined to move forward with charges against the off-duty Cleveland Police officer who killed the young father last April.
Last Friday, the grand jury came to the conclusion Jose Garcia acted in self-defense.
Wednesday, we heard from the 22-year-old’s family for the first time since the news came down.
“I just want to say that we’re so overwhelmed with pain and hurt from the decision of the jury,” said his father Emanuel Franklin.
Attorney Stanley Jackson is disappointed.
He believes the facts of the investigation should have led to criminal charges against Garcia.
Jackson says Franklin never drew his weapon and that the off-duty officer was the aggressor in this case.
“In that shooting, Jose Garcia shot five times at Desmond Franklin and his passenger,” Jackson said. “Not once did Desmond Franklin or the passenger return fire.”
Despite the criminal portion of the case being over, the Franklin family say they will keep fighting and look for other avenues to get justice.
Attorney Stanley Jackson added that they are thinking about a lawsuit or civil suit and may even asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.
