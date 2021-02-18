FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow falling all day will lead to travel impacts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast storm is off the coast of North Carolina this morning. It is very active in the eastern third of the country. Severe storms in the southeast to significant ice and snow in the Mid Atlantic and the Northeast. Northeast Ohio is on the western sector of this storm. The threat of snow for our area is all day and evening. We are forecasting a storm total of 2 to 4 inches of snow area wide. No ice with this one and the wind will be relatively light. Temperatures will rise to around the 30 degree mark this afternoon. Some light snow on the way tonight. Temperatures drop into the lower 20s by early tomorrow morning.