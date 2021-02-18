19 First Alert Weather: Snow winds down by midnight, bitterly cold start to the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow showers have been moving over our area today.
If you plan to venture out this afternoon or this evening, please be mindful of the possibility of slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.
A few additional bursts of snow are possible through the evening commute and into the early-evening hours, but most of the snow should end by midnight, if not sooner than that.
Temperatures will fall into the low 20s by dawn.
After a very active week of weather, Friday will be much quieter, with mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions.
A few flurries are possible from time to time Friday, but no widespread, measurable snow is expected.
We will need to monitor radar trends over the Primary Snow Belt from Friday night into early Saturday morning though, as a few lake effect snow showers will be possible.
The lake effect should come to an end by Saturday afternoon.
Despite all of the inclement weather that’s been occurring this week, there is some good news in the forecast!
Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s on Sunday and Monday, and some spots will get into the upper 30s next Tuesday.
It gets better.
We may very well be in the low 40s by the middle of next week.
Wouldn’t that be wonderful?
The last time we were above freezing was way back on February 5th.
The high temperature that day was 36 degrees.
While there is some warmer weather in the forecast, we are monitoring a few opportunities for snow showers, mainly Sunday night, Monday morning, and Tuesday morning.
