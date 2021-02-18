Funeral plans released for Akron officer who died of complications from COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron police officer who died of complications from COVID-19, will be laid to rest on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Officer Edward Stewart, 60, died on Feb. 12.
Stewart joined the police academy in December 1994 and worked with the department and for the community for his entire career.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Feb. 19 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St. in Akron.
The private funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 20.
After the service, there will be a motorcade that is scheduled to arrive in front of the Akron Police Station on High Street around 1:15 p.m.
At that time, there will be a brief stop for honors and presentation of the flag.
Parking will be available at the both the Summit County and Polsky Parking Decks free of charge.
Please do not park any vehicles on S. High St. between E. Bowery St. and E. State St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.
