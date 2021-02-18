A Glenville mother living with no heat is furious

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Charney Smith heats up her apartment she does it with her oven.
That’s the saga for this Cleveland mother who called on 19 News Troubleshooter unit to help her get answers for not having heat among other things.
“My whole house is falling apart. The plumbing is horrible. The heating hasn’t worked in over a year… and they won’t fix any accommodation as far as the holes,” said Smith.
Smith is furious, furious about the sad state of her apartment and heated that management hasn’t done much about it. However, she wants to fix more than this hole in the wall where she lives off Colonial Avenue in Glenville.
“The mold is getting out of control… I have mold in my bathroom. I have leaks all over my house and they haven’t done anything,” said Smith.
Charney showed 19 News around the deplorable conditions she is forced to live under in this government subsidized housing. Despite threats of carbon monoxide poisoning, she keeps herself warm at by turning on her oven because she claims the heat doesn’t work efficiently. This mother of a 1-year-old refuses to have her daughter live here for obvious reasons.
“The holes, the heating, the mold. I can’t bring her here. It’s unsafe living conditions.”
19 News reached out for answers Councilman Kevin Conwell and the management team.
Both say they are on it. They insist they are working to make the necessary fixes.
As for the management that oversees this complex, they say that since October they have been trying to address the many complaints and issues tenant have.
In a statement provided to the 19 News they said: “It is heartbreaking to hear that despite our best efforts we have not been able to tackle all of the issues at the property in the few months since new ownership made its initial investment.”
