Increase of 98 COVID-19 deaths and 2,282 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health reported 16,611 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 947,389 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon where he discussed the evolving COVID-19 variants in Ohio.
The 24-hour increase of 2,282 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 98 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 131,332 total cases and 2,479 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 49,061 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,002 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
