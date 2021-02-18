Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians pitchers and catchers have landed at the Spring Training site in Goodyear, Arizona.
With one very noticeable exception.
Shane Bieber, the Indians ace and last season’s Cy Young Award winner, is being held out after testing positive for Covid-19.
“He’s in the process of working through the return protocols,” team president Chris Antonetti said. “He has very, very mild symptoms. In fact, they were barely noticeable. We expect to get him back to the complex sometime within the next few days.”
