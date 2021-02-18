Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes 2-month-old Malayan tiger cub

Metroparks Zoo welcomes two-month-old Malayan tiger cub (Source: Kyle Lanzer of Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams | February 18, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Thursday welcomed a 2-month-old Malayan tiger cub.

Her name is Indrah.

In the coming weeks, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will share behind-the-scenes updates of the three cubs and their...

Indrah is grouped with two Amur tiger cubs who are also endangered.

“Socialization of tigers at an early age is incredibly important and raising these cubs as part of a unique social group will allow them to develop skills and behaviors together,” Dr. Chris Kuhar, the zoo’s executive director, said in a press release.

Indrah is new to Cleveland.

She came here from Oklahoma through a partnership with the Tulsa Zoo and Tiger Species Survival Plan Program.

Watch a video message from the zoo below.

