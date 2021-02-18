Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes 2-month-old Malayan tiger cub

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Thursday welcomed a 2-month-old Malayan tiger cub.
Her name is Indrah.
Indrah is grouped with two Amur tiger cubs who are also endangered.
“Socialization of tigers at an early age is incredibly important and raising these cubs as part of a unique social group will allow them to develop skills and behaviors together,” Dr. Chris Kuhar, the zoo’s executive director, said in a press release.
Indrah is new to Cleveland.
She came here from Oklahoma through a partnership with the Tulsa Zoo and Tiger Species Survival Plan Program.
Watch a video message from the zoo below.
