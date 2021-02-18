More snow: Road conditions expected to worsen with 2-4 inches of accumulation

Jeff and Jamie have the latest updates on weather and traffic

More snow: Road conditions expected to worsen with 2-4 inches of accumulation
Forecast for December 28, 2020
By Avery Williams | February 18, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday brings wintry conditions expected to impact travel.

Steady snowfall is in today’s ALERT DAY forecast. Flurries will fall into Friday.

This warning comes as no surprise, but leave extra time for travel.

Road conditions vary across Northeast Ohio as of Thursday morning.

More snow! Road conditions vary across Northeast Ohio this morning. Roads cleared from Tuesday's snow may become slick and icy as more snow falls today.

More snow! Road conditions vary across Northeast Ohio this morning. Roads cleared from Tuesday's snow may become slick and icy as more snow falls today. Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan have the latest updates on traffic and weather.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Snow removal crews have worked tirelessly to clear Tuesday’s snow.

But as more snow falls today, conditions may become icy and slick.

Jamie reports clear and dry conditions on most ramps, freeways and city streets.

Beware of snow pack and slick patches on city streets and side roads.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.