More snow: Road conditions expected to worsen with 2-4 inches of accumulation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday brings wintry conditions expected to impact travel.
Steady snowfall is in today’s ALERT DAY forecast. Flurries will fall into Friday.
This warning comes as no surprise, but leave extra time for travel.
Road conditions vary across Northeast Ohio as of Thursday morning.
Snow removal crews have worked tirelessly to clear Tuesday’s snow.
But as more snow falls today, conditions may become icy and slick.
Jamie reports clear and dry conditions on most ramps, freeways and city streets.
Beware of snow pack and slick patches on city streets and side roads.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.